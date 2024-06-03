Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $92.20 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $92.20 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00050706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012088 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.