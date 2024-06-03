Argus Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $310.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

PWR opened at $275.94 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

