Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $14.38. 384,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 99,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,082,485.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,878,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 56,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $665,444.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 604,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,065,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,179 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 619,049 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $6,958,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

