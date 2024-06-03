ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,115,000 after buying an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,798,000 after buying an additional 3,387,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 299,802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,455,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 270,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 119,460 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ARR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 877,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $953.06 million, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.99%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

