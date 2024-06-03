Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on the stock.
Arrow Exploration Price Performance
Shares of Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.33.
About Arrow Exploration
