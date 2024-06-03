Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) target price on the stock.

Shares of Arrow Exploration stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.33.

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

