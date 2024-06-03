Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ (ARWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 266.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.56. 813,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.