Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,080,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 13,740,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
ASAN traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,726. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Asana has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth about $164,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
