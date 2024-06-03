Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

Asana stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

