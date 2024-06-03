Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Short Interest Update

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 16,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.35 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ASXC traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 690,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,404. Asensus Surgical has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 902.25% and a negative return on equity of 184.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asensus Surgical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

