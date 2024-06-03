ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $965.48. 752,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $936.25 and its 200-day moving average is $863.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market cap of $380.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

