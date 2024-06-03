AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 587.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707,215 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $55,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 223,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.