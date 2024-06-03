Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Athira Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 223,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,264. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.