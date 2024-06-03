Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 53,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 178,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 223,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,264. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

