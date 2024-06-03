Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 223,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,264. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Athira Pharma Company Profile
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
