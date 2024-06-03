Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,443,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542,699 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up 3.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,056,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,813,238.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 292,367 shares of company stock worth $55,513,930. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -248.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.40. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

