Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ATRI opened at $460.25 on Thursday. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $602.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.04 million, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atrion by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

