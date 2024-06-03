AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 0.3% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.33 and last traded at $18.27. 10,370,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 37,005,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,288,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $316,472,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

