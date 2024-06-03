Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,391.0 days.

Audinate Group Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AUDGF opened at $10.13 on Monday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Audinate Group Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; Dante Connect that delivers in-sync audio directly from Dante networks to cloud services; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

