Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the April 30th total of 217,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,391.0 days.
Audinate Group Trading Down 15.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AUDGF opened at $10.13 on Monday. Audinate Group has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.
Audinate Group Company Profile
