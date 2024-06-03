Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.17% of Autoliv worth $16,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.39.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

