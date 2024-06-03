AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Short Interest Update

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.88.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.20. The stock had a trading volume of 233,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,863. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $16,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

