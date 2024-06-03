AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.46. 796,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,855. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

