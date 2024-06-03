AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.89.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.