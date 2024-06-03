Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.20 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $118.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.26 or 0.00011961 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,408,502 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,391,298.39863002 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.50106305 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $100,403,053.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

