Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aytu BioPharma Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.23. 27,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,398. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -1.31. Aytu BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

