B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTG opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -93.30, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

