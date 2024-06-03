Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.94

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 89993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $182,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

