Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,540 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 42.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 103.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,291,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ BKR traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $32.15. 7,402,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,233. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.