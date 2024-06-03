Bank of America Boosts Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $28.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,511,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Viasat by 1,752.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
