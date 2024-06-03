Bank of America Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $1,320.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,127.88.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $30.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,126.72. 15,919,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,805,938. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $373.56 and a 12-month high of $1,158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $913.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $728.37.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,130.17, for a total transaction of $11,232,759.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,025,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,643,502.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,130.17, for a total value of $11,232,759.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,025,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,643,502.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,217 shares of company stock worth $63,288,978. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 135.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 78,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

