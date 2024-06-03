Barclays Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $72.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.66. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth about $38,225,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after buying an additional 545,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

