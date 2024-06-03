Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.37

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1340432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

BCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

