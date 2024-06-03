Barclays Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.48.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.69. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,091. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,880,777.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $5,328,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 192,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183,454 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

