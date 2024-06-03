Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 8.24% of Netcapital worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Netcapital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCPL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.60. Netcapital Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Netcapital Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netcapital news, Director Steven F. Geary acquired 239,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $31,105.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 249,574 shares in the company, valued at $32,444.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

