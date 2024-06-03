Bard Associates Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 775,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,442. The company has a quick ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

