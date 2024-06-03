Bard Associates Inc. Has $734,000 Stock Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT ( NYSE:PLYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Pendleton P. White acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $86,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

