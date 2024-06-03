Bard Associates Inc. Purchases 4,910 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in KORU Medical Systems were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 833,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 515,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 58,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,081. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

