Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,495 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

