Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $6.65 on Monday, reaching $1,321.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $776.38 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,333.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,222.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

