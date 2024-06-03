Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,993,771 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

