Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,434 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 1,124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.64. 380,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,143. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

