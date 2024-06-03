Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 232,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,300,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 998,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,104,000 after buying an additional 673,186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TLH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.33. 360,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,519. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

