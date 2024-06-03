Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,193 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 365,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 581,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 292,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,807,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,680. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
