Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,245 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $204.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,826,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,910,305. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average is $198.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

