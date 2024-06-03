Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 375.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,953 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 297,733 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,111. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

