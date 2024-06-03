Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $8 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 213.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,076 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,194,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. 42,198,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,864,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.