Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 367.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,399 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Anson Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,882,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.77. 1,519,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,481. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

