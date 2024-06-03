Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAUG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $9,203,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:PAUG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,446 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $719.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

