Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BH shares. StockNews.com lowered Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Biglari

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.22 per share, with a total value of $899,576.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100,155.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 8,876 shares of company stock worth $2,085,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter worth $55,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Biglari by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Biglari by 81.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Biglari by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter worth $210,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Trading Down 1.4 %

BH stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Biglari has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $219.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $447.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.45 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

See Also

