BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Germaine Cota Sells 642 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BILL alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80.

BILL Stock Performance

BILL traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. 2,580,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,071. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $139.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILL

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.