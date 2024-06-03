Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

BIIB traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.80. 1,220,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

