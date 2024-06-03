Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $378.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.33. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

