Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Short Interest Update

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,867,500 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 11,430,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 98.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

BIREF stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.66%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

Featured Articles

